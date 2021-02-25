More Spring-Like Warmth To Come!

by Shane Butler

It’s feeling a lot like spring these days and there’s more to come! Currently, a frontal boundary remains draped across central Alabama. It will drift northward tonight and end up well north of us by the weekend. A disturbance rides along the boundary increasing rain chances slightly for our northern counties Friday. Rain chances drop as the boundary pushes into north Alabama Saturday. As a result, a sun/cloud mix and southerly winds help warm temps into the lower 80s Saturday afternoon. The warm up continues and we’re back in the lower 80s Sunday afternoon. Another frontal boundary pushes into the state early next week. We have a good chance of rain Monday into early Tuesday. Temps will come down and highs only manage mid to upper 60s for a few days. High pressure returns and the skies clear out for midweek. Temps return to the 70s for highs Wednesday through the latter half of the week.