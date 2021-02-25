Pinnacle Renewable Energy Holds Drive-Thru Job Fair in Demopolis

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A new multi-million dollar wood pellet plant under construction in Demopolis — holds a drive-thru job fair Thursday at the Demopolis Civic Center.

Job seekers were able to apply — and interview for positions — right from their vehicles.

Hunter Winborne is the company’s Human Resource Manager.

“Whenever we came up with this idea, we needed something to be able to introduce ourselves to the Demopolis workforce — while also introducing the Demopolis workforce to us — while also maintaining the integrity and safety of both our employees, our partners and the community,” said Winborne.

Pay for the jobs — ranged from $15 to $30 dollars an hour.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy is an international company that makes wood pellets used to fuel electric power plants overseas.

“Partnered with our benefit program which to me is top-notch — I think we will set up a lot of people in Demoplis and the surrounding area for a great career with long-term goals to be able to set themselves up for the future,” said Winborne.

The new Demopolis facility — is the company’s second plant located in the U.S.

“We’re so excited to have Pinnacle in Demopolis,” said Mayor Woody Collins.

“They’re putting about a hundred million dollar investment into the community, they’re hiring I hope about 60 people here today.”

If you missed the job fair — but would still like to apply — we’ve got information that can help.

Just go to the Careers page on pinnaclepellet.com.