Rain Returns To The Forecast, But Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Continue

by Ben Lang

Thursday features unseasonably warm temperatures again, with highs in the mid and upper 70s for most. A few readings could be in the low 80s across far south Alabama. Clouds increase a bit this afternoon, but looks like there will still be plenty of sunshine. Temperatures look rather warm this evening, with readings gradually falling through the 60s. Overnight lows only fall into the mid 50s or so while the sky becomes mostly cloudy. After midnight, showers and storms ongoing across north Alabama may slide south into our area. Looks the best chance for rain through Friday morning will be near and north of Interstate 85.

Friday features more clouds than in recent days, and temperatures could vary widely from north to south. Our northern communities may spend the day in the 60s, while locations to the south warm into the 70s. Much of Friday’s rain could be during the morning, with just spotty showers during the afternoon. A stalled front may retreat north Friday night, resulting in warm-weather area-wide. Friday night lows only fall into the low 60s.

An unsettled pattern continues this weekend and beyond. Saturday doesn’t look like a washout, but features a mostly cloudy sky with a possibility of spotty showers throughout the day. Otherwise, the unseasonable warmth continues, with highs potentially nearing 80°. Saturday night remains quite warm, with lows in the 60s. Sunday could feature 80°+ degree warmth again, but with a mostly cloudy sky. Showers appear possible throughout the day Sunday, but the best chance for rain may hold until the evening as another front arrives. Expect rain and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder for Sunday night, with lows in the low 60s.

Rain looks fairly likely for Monday, with the front possibly stalling near our area. That could keep rain in the forecast next Tuesday and even Wednesday. Next Thursday looks drier, with another front potentially pushing through and well southeast of our area.