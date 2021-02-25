Russell Medical Plans Major Expansion Thanks to $25 Million Donation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Russell Medical in Alexander City is planning a major expansion. The hospital’s President and CEO Jim Peace says the expansion project was made possible by a $25 million donation by Ben and Luanne Russell.

The hospital says the gift is the largest in the history of Russell Medical. It will fund improvements in geriatric medicine and enhanced opportunities for senior citizens.

The Russell Legacy Project will include an independent living community made up of 26 single-family cottages, as well as an assisted living facility with 32 residential units.

The hospital says the donation will also cover the cost of building and equipping the Benjamin Russell Center for Advanced Care, which will provide comprehensive geriatric health care and specialty health care services, and the creation of the Benjamin Russell Endowed Chair in Geriatrics, by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees pending an approval process, to be held by the medical director of the Advanced Care facility.

“Ben and Luanne’s extraordinary act of generosity reflects a caring family who are great supporters of Alexander City, the Lake Martin area and the medical community in Alabama,” Peace said in a statement. “The Russell Legacy Project allows us to grow services centered on the largest sector who are in need of healthcare services, those citizens 65 years and older,” he said.

The Benjamin Russell Center for Advanced Care will be built in front of the cancer center with frontage on U.S. Highway 280 and house Gerontology, Women’s Health and other specialty clinics.

Groundbreaking is scheduled in the late summer. The expansion is expected to be finished in the fall of 2022.

— Information from Russell Medical