Safe from the Storm: How Are Watches and Warnings Issued?

by Alabama News Network Staff

This is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Alabama. As part of that, Alabama News Network wants to make sure you’re always prepared for severe weather.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Ryan Stinnett shows you who issues severe weather watches and warnings and how meteorologists and emergency officials stay in constant contact with each other any time there is a severe weather outbreak.

Stay prepared for severe weather wherever you are. Download the free Alabama News Network weather app right now. Search “ANN Weather” in your app store.