Suspect in Thanksgiving 2018 Galleria Mall Shooting Indicted on Assault Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced the indictment of Erron Martez Dequan Brown, 23, of Birmingham. Brown faces two assault charges for his role in a shooting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover. The shooting occurred on Thanksgiving day in 2018.

The Attorney General’s office presented evidence to a Jefferson County grand jury which resulted in Brown indictment on February 23. Brown, arrested in 2018, remains under house arrest on $60,000 bond. He wears a ankle monitor tracking device.

No further information about the investigation or about Brown’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment may be released at this time.

Because Brown is accused of using a firearm in commission of his alleged crime, he faces a penalty if convicted of 10 to 20 years imprisonment for each count of first-degree assault, which is a class B felony.