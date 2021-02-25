Town of Hayneville Receives Over $62,000 in COVID-19 Funding

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey has awarded the Town of Hayneville with COVID-19 funding. Governor Ivey awarded the West Alabama town with $62,009.68 to assist with the outbreak. The funding is part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES” Act).

Research shows that rural areas in Alabama have some of the highest rates of COVID-19 cases, due to in many instances, lacking local access to extensive healthcare. In addition, many citizens do not always receive timely updates nor are they able to acquire all of the resources necessary to fight the pandemic in their own homes.

Hayneville mayor Jimmy Davis thanks Governor Ivey for providing these resources to Hayneville.