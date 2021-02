by Alabama News Network Staff

Update: Morning commuters who usually take I-65 will need to use an alternate route, traffic is delayed on I-65 near Fairview due to a wreck that took place early Thursday morning. This page will be updated once there is additional information.

Update: Police are working to clear the scene, what caused the delay was a vehicle fire involving an 18-wheeler. There were no injuries.