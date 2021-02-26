A Warm Weekend Ahead!

by Shane Butler

We go into the weekend with more spring-like warmth coming our way! Temps will easily manage upper 70s to lower 80s for highs. Overnight temps will be fairly mild with upper 50s to lower 60s for lows. A frontal boundary draped over the area will move farther to the north of us. As a result, the better rain chances set up over north Alabama. We still can’t rule out a shower or two but thinking most spots remain dry Saturday and most of Sunday. We’re looking at increased rain chances early next week. A cold front makes a run at us and bring rain with it as it pushes through the state Monday. The boundary hovers over the panhandle Tuesday. An area of low pressure will work along the boundary and help generate rains over us Tuesday into Wednesday. Temps will come down a bit due to clouds and rain activity. Highs fall into the 60s while lows drop into the 40s again. We go in between systems Thursday but there’s more rain on the way for Thursday night into Friday of next week.