Alabama State Starts Football Season with COVID-19 Changes

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State University is starting football season with a home game against Southern University tonight. The SWAC delayed the season from last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be some changes this year for fans hoping to attend a game. Only season ticket holders and students who have student tickets will be allowed to attend the games.

There will not be any tickets sold for individual games. That is to limit seating and foot traffic.

Masks are mandatory, and the university will be conducting temperature checks.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT ASU FOOTBALL GAMES

ASU SPRING FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Kickoff for tonight’s game is at 6PM CST. It will air on ESPN3.

Make sure to watch Alabama State Football Review on Sunday nights at 11:30 on CBS 8.