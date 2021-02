by Andrew James

A man died after being hit by a vehicle in Autauga County Thursday night.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a 21-year-old man was hit while in the roadway around 7 p.m. Thursday. State Troopers say the driver left the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The crash occurred on Interstate 65 at the 188 mile marker, approximately seven miles north of Prattville. The crash remains under investigation.