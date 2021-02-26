Life without Parole: Man Pleads Guilty in 2018 “Good Samaritan” Fatal Stabbing

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Alabama man accused in the stabbing death of a motorist who stopped to assist him pleaded guilty to capital murder. According to reports, 33-year-old Ronald Jason Mann entered the plea during a hearing in Elmore County on Thursday. He will be sentenced to life without parole in the killing of 47-year-old Davon Waldrep in 2018.

After forcing a couple to withdraw money from an automated teller machine, Mann fled in a getaway vehicle and struck a roadside sign. Authorities say Waldrep drove up on the scene and stopped to see if he could help, but Mann stabbed him.

Some called the case the “Good Samaritan” killing.

