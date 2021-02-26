Montgomery Police Investigating City’s 13th Homicide of 2021

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation following the death of 35-year-old Mickey Lassic of Montgomery.

At about 2:30 this morning, police and fire medics responded to the 3900 block of Norman Bridge Road. That’s where they say they found Lassic’s body.

Police say no arrests have been made. They are not releasing any other information. This is the 13th murder of 2021 in Montgomery.

If you have a tip to help in the investigation, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.