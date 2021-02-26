New COVID-19 Alabama School Dashboard Released

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released an updated school dashboard of coronavirus cases as of February 26. The latest report shows another drop in the number of cases.

Keep in mind, some school systems such as Montgomery Public Schools, are all-virtual.

Overall, there were 848 COVID-19 cases involving Alabama’s public schools for the week, down from 981 the week before. The dashboard doesn’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

In our area, cases in Autauga County, Dallas County and Elmore County public schools were up.

In the Montgomery metro area, here are the number of cases for last week. The numbers in parentheses are from the week before:

Montgomery Public Schools – Fewer than 5 (19)

Autauga County Schools – 30 (23)

Elmore County Schools – 26 (22)

Pike Road Schools – Fewer than 5 (7)

Dallas County Schools – Fewer than 5 (0)

Selma City Schools – 0 (0)

