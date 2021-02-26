Reward Increased in LaQuanta Riley Disappearance

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is increasing its reward from $1,000 to $5,000 in the disappearance of LaQuanta Riley. Friday marks her 37th birthday.

Riley was 17 years old when she vanished on December 7, 2003. Montgomery police and her family are continuing their search for her and for any information regarding her disappearance.

Riley’s photo is shown age-progressed to 34 years. At the time she went missing, her ears and tongue were pierced. She has a scar on her nose.

She also has “Rest in Peace Mesha” tattooed on her left arm and has “LaQuanta” tattooed on her right arm.

The City of Montgomery is offering $5,000, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is offering $5,000, and now Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering $5,000.

If you have any information regarding the missing person case of LaQuanta Riley, call the Montgomery Police Department or CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a $15,000 cash reward.