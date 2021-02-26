Safe from the Storm: April 27, 2011 Tornadoes, 10 Years Later

by Alabama News Network Staff

As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, Alabama News Network is remembering the deadly April 27, 2011, tornadoes with the help of Bluewater Meteorologist Rich Thomas.

It has been 10 years since that terrible day.

Alabama was at the epicenter of the biggest tornado outbreak in U.S. history. There were 216 tornadoes in all and 348 deaths in six states. In Alabama alone, we had 62 tornadoes that killed 252 people — a staggering number in this day and age.

Watch the video as he looks back at the storms and the reasons the death toll was so high.