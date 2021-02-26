Senate District 26 Special Election March 2

by Alabama News Network Staff

Senate District 26 covers more than 75% of Montgomery, and the district has not had representation in the state house nearly halfway through the legislative session.

Education and economics are key issues for both candidates.

Republican nominee William Green is a former Montgomery City Councilor, and life long Montgomery resident.

Williams says his goals are protecting the constitution and having a bi-partisan approach to legislation.

“I intend to take that and continue that at the state level. Business development, education, and some things that we can do on the state level that we can’t do on the city council level,” said Williams.

Democratic nominee Kirk Hatcher is a current State Representative.

Hatcher says the Senate is a more deliberate body, and he intends to build on the work he’s done in the House of Representatives if elected.

“I’ve always focused on education and economic development because I absolutely believe that if you get those right you will change the quality of life in a community for the better,” said Hatcher.

Follow this link for voter registration and polling places.