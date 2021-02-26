State Gets $45.5 Million in Emergency COVID-19 Aid for Non-Public Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama will be getting $45.5 million in Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools funds to help in the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Kay Ivey has given the Alabama State Department of Education the responsibility of managing the money on behalf of the state.

The program was established as a separate reservation of funds specifically for non-public schools. Congress authorized the EANS program.

In order to receive funding, non-public schools must apply to the ALSDE to receive services or assistance. The ALSDE is responsible for the approval of applicants and prioritizing services and assistance to non-public schools that enroll low-income students and are most impacted by COVID-19.

The EANS funding will be available for application through April 2.

Completed applications should be emailed to EANSapplications@alsde.edu.

EANS ALSDE Application.pdf

EANS FAQs