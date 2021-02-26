U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin Announces Retirement

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. attorney who prosecuted former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman on corruption charges in retiring.

Louis Franklin announced today he’s stepping aside after 30 years of public service.

Franklin first joined the U.S. attorney’s office for the Middle District of Alabama in 1990. He returned after a two-year stint in private practice and and was confirmed as the first Black U.S. attorney in Montgomery in 2017.

President Joe Biden will name a successor. Franklin led the team that prosecuted Siegelman and HealthSouth founder Richard Scrushy on bribery charges in 2006. Both men served time in federal prison.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)