Very Warm With More Clouds Than Sun This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday morning didn’t feature the abundant sunshine of the last few days, and looks like that holds true for the rest of the day and beyond. Temperatures become abnormally warm again this afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Expect a mostly cloudy sky, with a south wind of 10 to 20 mph. Isolated showers are possible too, but any showers we do see will be rather light and brief. Temperatures remain quite mild this evening, with readings in the low 70s to upper 60s between 7PM and 11PM. Overnight lows only fall into the low 60s while our sky remain mostly cloudy. A few showers may occur overnight, but our area remains mainly dry.

The abnormally warm temperatures continue this weekend, with highs in the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Each day features more clouds than sunshine, and isolated showers appears possible throughout each day. Overnight lows only fall into the low 60s each night.

The chance for rain looks much higher late Sunday night through Monday as another front arrives. This front may stall just to our south Monday night, and could lift back north through our area Tuesday as another storm system develops to our west. That system and associated cold front could also push through our area Tuesday, keeping the rain chance fairly high. This frpnt may still be nearby on Wednesday, leading to a chance for rain with an otherwise mostly cloudy sky. We could get a push of cooler and drier air towards the end of next week.

However, models diverge significantly on our weather scenario from about Tuesday onward. It’s possible Monday’s front pushes far to our south, and keeps rain chances lower Tuesday and Wednesday. The GFS advertises another storm system around the end of next week, while the Euro advertises dry weather for our area. It may take a couple more days until we get a better picture of the forecast late next week.