by Alabama News Network Staff

Volunteers are still needed to help with the second dose vaccine clinics that are being held next Monday through Friday, March 1-5, in Montgomery.

The people needed would help with paperwork and organization. Others will be needed for the actual vaccines, and those folks must be licensed.

The clinics are being held at Montgomery Fire Station 9, which is at the old Montgomery Mall. There are two shifts each day.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SIGN UP TO VOLUNTEER