Community Remembers Greg Gunn

by Alabama News Network Staff

Five years ago on February 25, Greg Gunn was killed just steps from his front door by now convicted former MPD officer A.C. Smith.

On Saturday Gunns family and members of the community held a vigil to remember their slain family member.

A.C. Smith was convicted of manslaughter, and sentenced to 14 years, but is not in prison.

Smith was released from prison in 2020 on a controversial appeal bond.

Family and friends oof Greg Gunn say that justice has not been served in this case.

The family plans to ask the city of Montgomery for permission to place a historic marker at the site that would be funded by citizen donations.