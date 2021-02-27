Extraordinarily Warm Sunday, Then Cooler With Rain Early Next Week

by Ben Lang

It was another extraordinarily and abnormally warm day across central and south Alabama. Many locations warmed into the low 80s, and if not, the rest of our area saw highs in the mid to upper 70s. Montgomery’s record high for February 27th is 84° from 1962, which still stands after an official high of 81° Saturday. Very mild or even warm and muggy weather continues tonight, with lows only falling into the 60s. Expect a mostly cloudy sky, but locations that see some clearing could experience locally dense fog once more. A dense fog advisory is in effect from midnight to 9AM Sunday morning for Covington county. Visibility could fall below one-quarter mile at times there.

Sunday looks similar to Saturday weather-wise. Despite a mostly cloudy sky, high temperatures likely warm into the low 80s for most locations. Isolated showers are possible, especially during the afternoon, but they will be rather light and brief. Most areas won’t see any rain. Sunday night remains very mild with lows in the 60s, but a weather pattern change arrives Monday.

Showers become widespread Monday morning as our next cold front arrives. Rain begins in our northwest during the early morning, and gradually spreads southeast through the afternoon. Temperatures look much cooler for the start of March due to the front. Expect highs in the 60s (which may occur before sunrise) and Monday night lows falling into the 40s. Rain may taper off towards the afternoon and evening, but there’s more rain in store Tuesday.

Monday’s front should push into the northern gulf, but another developing low near the Louisiana coast sends the front back north as a warm front. Looks like the front won’t make much northwards progress, since the low likely tracks across far south Alabama through Tuesday afternoon. However, we’ll still see plenty of rain throughout the day. Temperatures may remain quite cool, perhaps not exceeding the 50s for some with 60s elsewhere. Tuesday night lows fall into the 40s.

Some showers and cloudiness linger Wednesday morning, but the afternoon trends drier with some sunshine returning. Afternoon temperatures warm into the 60s, while Wednesday night lows fall into the 40s. Thursday looks mainly dry, but with increasing clouds through the day. High temperatures could be near 70°. Models are in better agreement on another front impacting our area Friday, but we’ll wait to see if this becomes a run-to-run trend before increasing rain chances further.

That system departs to our east next weekend, but some showers and cloudiness could linger for part of Saturday before sunshine returns next Sunday. Next weekend features cooler weather than this weekend in all likelihood, with highs possibly near 70° Saturday, but only in the 60s Sunday. Lows fall into the 40s each night.