Safe from the Storm: Myths about Lightning

by Alabama News Network Staff

Lightning is a frequent part of severe weather, even routine summer thunderstorms. But myths about lightning are as common as seeing the bolts in the sky.

As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Alabama, we want to shatter some of those myths — like whether you should crouch near the ground if you see lightning outdoors or whether lightning can strike the same place twice.

Watch this video from Weather Authority Meteorologist Ben Lang so that you stay safe the next time lightning is in your area.