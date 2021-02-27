Second Suspect Arrested in Connection to Tuskegee Shooting That Left 4-Year-Old Dead

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee police say they have arrested a second suspect in a shooting on February 13 that left a four-year-old boy dead.

Police say they’ve arrested and charged 18-year-old Emanuel Howard Jr. of Tuskegee. He is accused of firing a gun into an occupied vehicle and attempted murder. He is being held on a $65,000 bond.

Police say Davion Tarver was shot in the 500 block of Pleasant Springs Drive in an apparent drive-by shooting. He had been taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, but was later sent to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. He died two days later.

Police have already arrested and charged 18-year-old Joshua Washington with capital murder. He had originally been charged with attempted murder and firing gun into an occupied building.

If you have information that can help in the investigation, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.