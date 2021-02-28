Man Killed in Bullock County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a Union Springs man has been killed in a single-car crash in Bullock County.

State troopers say 50-year-old Shedrick Tyrone Williams was driving a car that left the roadway, hit a tree and caught on fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 29 about five miles south of Union Springs around 11:30 last night.

State troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.