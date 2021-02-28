Rain And Cooler Temperatures Return Early This Week

by Ben Lang

80°+ warmth was the story for central and south Alabama Sunday afternoon. This despite a mostly cloudy sky throughout the day. Montgomery tied a record high temperature of 83° originally set back in 1948. Temperatures remain very warm through the evening, potentially still near 70° at 11PM. Overnight lows won’t fall much from there, with mid and upper 60s quite common through Monday morning. Locally dense fog could form after midnight, with the best chance for it near and south of highway 80 and Interstate 85.

A pattern change is afoot for Monday. Showers arrive in our northwest communities during the morning, and gradually spread southeast through midday. These showers occur along the leading edge of the front, which brings a noticeable drop in temperatures by Monday night. We won’t be anywhere near the 80s on Monday, with highs for most in the 60s, and these may occur during the morning prior to the arrival of the front. Rain could taper off somewhat by late Monday afternoon as the front pushes to our south. However, there’s more rain in the forecast Tuesday.

Tuesday morning looks cool, with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to around 50°. There’s may not be much rain early, but showers gradually spread east through the afternoon as another low skirts the gulf coast. Temperatures may remain in the 50s throughout the day. Rain continues through Tuesday night, but most of it departs to our east Wednesday morning. Tuesday night lows fall into the 40s.

Clouds linger Wednesday morning, but sunshine could return for the afternoon. Temperatures warm into the 60s. Wednesday night lows fall back into the 40s. Thursday features plenty of sunshine, with afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Thursday night lows fall into the 40s.

Models have trended away from another round of rain Friday. It now looks as though most of the rain stays to our southwest, as an area of low pressure dives from central Texas into the central gulf. Temperatures trend near-normal for Friday through the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunshine could be quite abundant next Saturday and Sunday. Both Saturday and Sunday night look quite cool, with lows in the low 40s, with upper 30s possible.