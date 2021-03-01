Alabama Slips to No. 8 Latest AP Polls

by Alabama News Network Staff

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPrv

1. Gonzaga (59) 24-0

2. Michigan (4) 18-1

3. Baylor 18-1

4. Illinois 18-6

5. Iowa 18-7

6. West Virginia 17-6

7. Ohio St. 18-7

8. Alabama 19-6

9. Houston 20-3

10. Villanova 15-4

11. Florida St. 14-4

12. Arkansas 19-5

13. Kansas 18-8

14. Creighton 17-6

15. Texas 14-7 650

16. Oklahoma 14-7

17. Oklahoma St. 16-6

18. Texas Tech 15-8

19. San Diego St. 19-4

20. Loyola Chicago 21-4

21. Virginia 15-6

22. Virginia Tech 15-5

23. Purdue 16-8

24. Colorado 19-7

25. Wisconsin 16-9

Others receiving votes: BYU 101, Southern Cal 88, Clemson 47, Florida 24, Tennessee 19, St. Bonaventure 16, Oregon 15, Missouri 13, Wichita St. 11, Maryland 9, Toledo 8, UConn 5, Belmont 5, Winthrop 4, North Carolina 4, UCLA 2, Louisville 2, UC Santa Barbara 1, Drake 1.

