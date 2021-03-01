Carver-Montgomery Lady Wolverines Advance to the 6A Championship Game

by Alabama News Network Staff

Carver-Montgomery High School’s Wolverines fell Chelsea behind 10-8 after one quarter Monday at Bartow Arena in the AHSAA Class 6A girls’ state tournament semifinals, but the team didn’t panic.

The Wolverines (16-4) turned up the defensive pressure and steadily took control forcing the game to be played at their faster pace and Carver advanced to Wednesday’s state finals with a 41-28 win.

Carver, coached by limited the Hornets (27-6) to just four points in the second and third quarters, outscoring Chelsea 21-8. Senior Beanna Rhodes led Carver, coached by Adria Harris, with 18 points, six rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals. Junior Point guard Alliyaha Ellis had six points, but more importantly, she had five steals, five rebounds and two assists. Mya Barnes had six points and seven rebounds, and Takya Norman cleared a game-high eight rebounds. Carver won the battle of the boards 42-20.

Chelsea, coached by Jason Harlow, got seven points each from Mackenzie Titus and Sophia Brown. Point guard Sydney Schwallie had five points, four rebounds and five steals. The Hornets reached the state tourney for the first time in school history and also set a school record for wins (27).

Carver will meet three-time defending state champion Hazel Green in the Class 6A finals at UAB’s Bartow Arena Wednesday at 9 a.m.

All semifinal and championship games are being live-streamed over the NFHS Network by AHSAA TV partner WOTM TV. All of Monday’s games at UAB’s Bartow Arena and Bill Harris Arena are also being televised live over the AHSAA TV Network and broadcast live over the AHSAA Radio Network.