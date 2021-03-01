Cloudy And Cooler With Even More Rain Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Rain is back in our area today after a stretch of mainly dry and very warm weather. While afternoon highs warmed into the low and mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday, it won’t be nearly as warm Monday afternoon. At midday a cold front cleared most of our area, with winds turning north and temperatures for most “cooled” into the 60s. Temperatures may hover in the mid 60s or so through the afternoon. However, tonight turns noticeably cooler, with lows in the mid 40s. In the meantime, we may see a lull in rain coverage by the mid afternoon through the evening. However, the sky remains overcast.

Another round of rain arrives late tonight and continues through much of Tuesday. In fact, rain likely remains widespread throughout the day, with moderate to heavy pockets of rain at times. Rain totals of 1 to 1.5″ are possible, especially near and south of highway 80 and Interstate 85. Tuesday remains cloudy and cool otherwise. Our high temperatures may occur at midnight Monday night, with temperatures falling and hovering near 50° for the rest of the day. Rain continues through Tuesday evening, but gradually tapers off west to east after midnight. Lows fall into the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday begins mostly cloudy and there could be some lingering showers early. The rest of the day looks dry, with some sunshine returning for the afternoon. Wednesday night lows fall into the 40s under a clear sky. Thursday features lots of sunshine with afternoon highs near 70°. Thursday night lows fall into the 40s once more.

Models meander back and forth on the coverage of rain late this week into the first part of the weekend. Monday morning’s runs still advertise a low rain chance for our area. A rather anomalously tracking area of low pressure diving from central Texas into the northwest gulf could be close enough to produce some rain in our area Friday or Saturday. Otherwise, looks like we’ll experience near-normal temperatures with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Sunday looks dry with plenty of sunshine, while temperatures maintain the status quo.