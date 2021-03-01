Faulkner Crowned SSAC Champions with 67-64 Win over Stillman

by Alabama News Network Staff

No. 1 seed Faulkner (Ala.) def. No. 2 seed Stillman (Ala.) 67-64 to win the 2021 SSAC Men’s Basketball Championship, presented by Newk’s Eatery.

The title is Faulkner’s fifth SSAC Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship all-time and first since 2016. Both teams receive an automatic bid to the 2021 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Opening Round May 12-13, and Faulkner will host an Opening Round.

Stat Leaders

Stillman won the rebounding battle 46-32, but Faulkner committed only eight turnovers and knocked down 7-of-20 triples, compared to 5-of-26 for the Tigers

Faulkner got 17 points and six rebounds from Austin Rogers, 21 points from Jordan Hamlette and 11 points and 11 boards from C.J. Williamson

Stillman got 15 points from Devin Merriweather, 12 points and 13 rebounds from Roger Davis and eight points and 10 boards from Trey Petty

Noteworthy

The opening half was tight for the first 10 minutes, but Faulkner then turned an 18-17 deficit into a 37-20 lead in the span of 6:54, capped by five-straight points from Rogers

In the second half, Stillman used a 14-3 run to pull within 48-47 with 10:54 left. But, Faulkner held serve the rest of the way and maintained the lead, capped by Hamlette knocking down a pair of free throws with 18 seconds left