Gadsden Career Center Hosting Job Fair to Fill Hundreds of Jobs
The Gadsden Career Center is hosting a Spring Job Fair Thursday, March 11 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at The Venue at Coosa Landing located at 201 George Wallace Drive in Gadsden. The fair will host 50 employers representing hundreds of jobs. To date, the employers registered are:
ADPH/Etowah Home Health
Alatrade
America’s Thrift Stores
Army Medical Recruiting
BAE Systems
Belflex Staffing
Buffalo Rock Company
Choice Fabricators
Cintas
Clean Earth Inc
Color Masters LLC
Elwood Staffing
Etowah County Commission Sherriff’s Office
Exchange Bank
Fehrer Automotive NA LLC
Gadsden Job Corps Center
Georgia Pacific
Job Source LLC
Koch Foods
Kronospan
Lyons HR
Meyer Utility Structures
OK Foods
Personnel Staffing
The Bridge
Tyler Union
Tyson Foods Gadsden
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)
Wakefield’s/Martin’s
Wayne Farms
ZLA Solutions
The event is free and open to all jobseekers. Safety protocols will be in place. Masks are required.
For more information about the Spring Job Fair, contact the Gadsden Career Center at 256.546.4667 or Gadsden@alcc.alabama.gov.