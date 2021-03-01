Gadsden Career Center Hosting Job Fair to Fill Hundreds of Jobs

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Gadsden Career Center is hosting a Spring Job Fair Thursday, March 11 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at The Venue at Coosa Landing located at 201 George Wallace Drive in Gadsden. The fair will host 50 employers representing hundreds of jobs. To date, the employers registered are:

 

ADPH/Etowah Home Health

Alatrade

America’s Thrift Stores

Army Medical Recruiting

BAE Systems

Belflex Staffing

Buffalo Rock Company

Choice Fabricators

Cintas

Clean Earth Inc

Color Masters LLC

Elwood Staffing

Etowah County Commission Sherriff’s Office

Exchange Bank

Fehrer Automotive NA LLC

Gadsden Job Corps Center

Georgia Pacific

Job Source LLC

Koch Foods

Kronospan

Lyons HR

Meyer Utility Structures

OK Foods

Personnel Staffing

The Bridge

Tyler Union

Tyson Foods Gadsden

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)

Wakefield’s/Martin’s

Wayne Farms

ZLA Solutions

 

The event is free and open to all jobseekers. Safety protocols will be in place. Masks are required.

For more information about the Spring Job Fair, contact the Gadsden Career Center at 256.546.4667 or Gadsden@alcc.alabama.gov.

Categories: News, Statewide
Tags: , , , ,

Related Posts