Gadsden Career Center Hosting Job Fair to Fill Hundreds of Jobs

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Gadsden Career Center is hosting a Spring Job Fair Thursday, March 11 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at The Venue at Coosa Landing located at 201 George Wallace Drive in Gadsden. The fair will host 50 employers representing hundreds of jobs. To date, the employers registered are:

ADPH/Etowah Home Health Alatrade America’s Thrift Stores Army Medical Recruiting BAE Systems Belflex Staffing Buffalo Rock Company Choice Fabricators Cintas Clean Earth Inc Color Masters LLC Elwood Staffing Etowah County Commission Sherriff’s Office Exchange Bank Fehrer Automotive NA LLC Gadsden Job Corps Center Georgia Pacific Job Source LLC Koch Foods Kronospan Lyons HR Meyer Utility Structures OK Foods Personnel Staffing The Bridge Tyler Union Tyson Foods Gadsden United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Wakefield’s/Martin’s Wayne Farms ZLA Solutions The event is free and open to all jobseekers. Safety protocols will be in place. Masks are required.