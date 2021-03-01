Governor Ivey Offering $5,000 Rewards for Information in Two Unsolved Dallas County Murders

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has put up $5,000 rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction in two unsolved killings. According to reports, Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson announced the rewards Friday in the 2015 slaying of 37-year-old Taffine Smith Berry and the 2020 slaying of 48-year-old Christopher Murphy. Both homicides occurred in Selma.

Jackson says he hopes the rewards will push witnesses to come forth to help solve the crimes.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)