MARCH ’21: The King’s Canvas

"Our goal is to provide underdeveloped artists with access and opportunities while creating a thriving, black-business district in our community. We believe implementing equitable practices will mutually benefit these artists and Montgomery as a whole."

by Janae Smith

The King’s Canvas is a non-profit studio and gallery in west Montgomery, Alabama, founded in 2017 by Kevin King. The King’s Canvas focuses on providing creative space and resources for underexposed and underdeveloped local artists while also contributing to the vitality of micro-businesses.

While downtown Montgomery explodes with arts activity and an abundance of resources, artists (particularly in west Montgomery and areas on the city’s margins) lack formal networks and access to tools and supplies. Many of these artists lack formal entrepreneurial training, life skill development training, affordable studio rentals, and exhibition space needed for their talents to thrive.

The King’s Canvas provides artists with comparable resources so they too can thrive from their talents. Implementing creative placemaking strategies to cultivate economic development in West Montgomery positively affects the community’s health and public safety.