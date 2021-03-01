Montgomery Airport Expanding Rental Car Fleet

New cars are headed to the Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM). The airport has executed agreements to bring a larger inventory of vehicles for on-property rentals, and more than 105 additional spaces are available for rental car parking.

Passengers and rental car customers can expect the new rental spaces to fill up at MGM by middle March 2021, just in time for spring break, March Madness, Mother’s Day and summer travel.

More inventory means more choices and options including upgraded vehicle models and sizes. Rental car agencies, including the Enterprise, Avis and Hertz Rent-A-Car brands, are looking forward to offering better selections to customers.

“Montgomery Regional Airport is focused on providing a quality roadway to runway experience,” said Marshall J. Taggart, Jr, executive airport director. “We’re here to meet the diverse travel needs of the Montgomery community and the River Region. The recent upgrades and planned expansion of rental car parking will allow even more trips to start here at MGM. Our rental partners can serve more customers, which means competitive pricing and a better overall experience.”

The increased rental car inventory marks progress in the airport’s goal to deliver a world-class customer experience. The community can turn to MGM for affordable, convenient travel options whether they’re traveling by roadway or by returning to Montgomery by air.

MGM offers eight rental options for travelers: