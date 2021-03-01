Officials Encourage People to Vote in Tuesday’s Special Election for Alabama Senate District 26

by Kay McCabe

On Tuesday, Montgomery County voters will vote in the Alabama Senate District 26 special election between current rep. Kirk Hatcher and William Green.

Montgomery co. probate Judge JC Love says back in November they only saw about 6% of the 92,000 voters in the county come out to vote. Now, he is reminded everyone that their safety is a top priority.

“All 33 of our precincts have been professionally cleaned and sanitized,” said Love, “All of our poll workers will be wearing face masks, face shields, disposable gloves. We’ll be following the CDC’s recommended distance requirement, and have voters socially spaced.”

Despite chances of rain and scares from the pandemic, Love says he wants to continue to encourage voters to come out, and vote in this important election.

“It’s important for the residents that live here in Montgomery County, to have viewership, so they can be apart of that debate,” said Love, “and really have their input on state laws that can affect their quality and way of life here in Montgomery County.”

The polls will be open between 7 a.m and 7 p.m on March 2. For more information click here.