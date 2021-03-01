President Biden: Workers in Alabama Have Right to Unionize without Fear

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Joe Biden said workers in Alabama and across the country have the right to join a union without intimidation from their companies. His comments come as Amazon workers in the state are voting on whether they should unionize.

Workers in Alabama – and all across America – are voting on whether to organize a union in their workplace. It’s a vitally important choice – one that should be made without intimidation or threats by employers. Every worker should have a free and fair choice to join a union. pic.twitter.com/2lzbyyii1g — President Biden (@POTUS) March 1, 2021

In a two-minute video posted to Twitter, Biden didn’t mention Amazon by name, or say how workers should vote. When asked about the video in a briefing Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the president believes that workers should have the right to organize, but wouldn’t comment specifically on Amazon because the White House doesn’t comment on specific cases that are before the National Labor Relations Board.

The union push in Bessemer, is the biggest in Amazon’s nearly 30-year history.

