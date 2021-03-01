Rural or Urban Areas? Which Are Prioritized in Vaccine Distribution?

by Alabama News Network Staff

Questions about how a limited supply of vaccine should be distributed have now found a new focus in rural America.

As the unprecedented campaign to inoculate the most vulnerable Americans continues, those in some rural areas say they are getting slighted in favor of urban centers. At the same time, city dwellers in some states are traveling hours to score the vaccine in tiny towns and remote villages, sparking conflicts that play on the existing partisan divides worsened by the pandemic.

