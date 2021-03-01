Suspects Wanted in Burglary, Theft of Property Investigation at Montgomery Storage Unit

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects.

Surveillance cameras captured suspects in the commission of Burglary and Theft of Property at a storage unit. The storage unit is located in the 3300 block of Malcolm Drive.

1/4 Female Suspect_002 (1)

2/4 Female Suspect (1)

3/4 Male Suspect_002

4/4 Male Suspect (1)







Montgomery police need help identifying and locating the suspects pictured. If you have any information in this Burglary and Theft of Property Investigation call the Montgomery police at 334-625-2742 or Crimestoppers at 21-STOP.