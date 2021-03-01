US Attorney Who Prosecuted Gov. Don Siegelman Retires

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. attorney who prosecuted former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman on corruption charges in retiring. Louis Franklin announced Friday he’s stepping aside after 30 years of public service. Franklin first joined the U.S. attorney’s office for the Middle District of Alabama in 1990. He returned after a two-year stint in private practice and was confirmed as the first Black U.S. attorney in Montgomery in 2017. President Joe Biden will name a successor. Franklin led the team that prosecuted Siegelman and HealthSouth founder Richard Scrushy on bribery charges in 2006. Both men served time in federal prison.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved