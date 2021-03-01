“Women in Blue” Join the Fight Against Colon Cancer

by Ellis Eskew

March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, which is the 2nd leading cause of cancer for men and women.

Alabama News Network’s Ellis Eskew is one of 18 women from various industries who is taking part in the “Women in Blue” campaign.

She’ll be wearing blue all month long to raise awareness of colon cancer and raise funds for the Cancer Wellness Foundation of Central Alabama.

All donations will go to help local cancer patients get the support and care they need.

Help Ellis reach her goal by clicking here to donate. Thank you for your support!