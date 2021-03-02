2021 Bridge Crossing Jubilee – Schedule of Events

by Alabama News Network Staff

As Alabama News Network has reported, the coronavirus pandemic has forced most of the Bridge Crossing Jubilee events in Selma to become virtual for 2021. But the remembrance of Bloody Sunday will go on.

The major events will take place Friday through Sunday, leading up to the virtual bridge crossing on Sunday afternoon. The King Unity Breakfast will be held in-person, but will take place as a drive-in event in the parking lot at Wallace Community College.

The Bridge Crossing Jubilee remembers March 7, 1965, which has become known as Bloody Sunday because marchers who crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma were beaten by law enforcement officers as they tried to walk to the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery to protest the lack of voting rights for Black citizens and the ongoing violence against Black citizens of the U.S.

Marchers eventually made it to Montgomery later that month, traveling along U.S. Highway 80 from Selma in a journey that took from March 21-25. The march culminated with a speech from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. outside the Alabama Capitol and led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.