A Soaking Rain for our Tuesday

by Ryan Stinnett

A strong upper air wave and a surface low tracking along the Gulf Coast will bring a widespread, cold, soaking rain to the state today. Temperatures will have a hard time getting out of the 40s at times today, with 1-2 inches of rain expected by the time the rain ends late tonight or early Wednesday. The air will be very stable tomorrow so no threat for severe weather.

REST OF THE WEEK: The sky becomes partly to mostly sunny tomorrow with highs back in the low 60s. Thursday will be sunny with a high in the low 70s. The weather stays dry during the day Friday, but a weak upper disturbance could squeeze out a few sprinkles Friday night, but moisture will be very limited, so most locations should remain dry. Highs Friday should be a few degrees cooler, with 60s expected.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We will maintain an outside risk of a few sprinkles Saturday morning, but the weekend looks generally dry. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with a highs in the mid 60s. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks pretty quiet through the week with mostly dry conditions and highs rising into the 70s Monday. Overall a very quiet weather pattern for early March with no signs of severe weather or winter weather issues.

Have a satisfying Tuesday!!!

Ryan