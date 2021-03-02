Alabama Man Sentenced to 2 Years for Failing to Register as Sex Offender in Connecticut

by Alabama News Network Staff

Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, on Tuesday announced that YAMIL DIAZ, 48, formerly of Alabama, was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven to 24 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for failing to register as a sex offender.

The Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (“SORNA”), which was passed by Congress in 2006 as part of the Adam Walsh Act, provides a comprehensive set of minimum standards for sex offender registration and notification in the United States and seeks to strengthen the nationwide network of sex offender registration and notification programs. In part, SORNA requires registered sex offenders to register and keep their registration current in each jurisdiction in which they reside, work, or go to school.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in May 2019, Diaz was convicted in Alabama of attempted sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age. He received a sentence of 120 months of incarceration, suspended after seven months, and two years of supervised probation. In July 2019, Diaz registered as a sex offender with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sex Offender Registration Unit. Diaz acknowledged in writing that he was required to register as a sex offender in each jurisdiction where he resided.

In August 2019, Diaz traveled from Alabama to Connecticut and, from at least November 2019 to February 24, 2020, he resided and worked as a mechanic in Waterbury. Diaz failed to register as a sex offender with the Connecticut Sex Offender Registry, as required under SORNA.

In September 2019, a court in Coffee County issued an arrest warrant for Diaz for violating his probation. On February 24, 2020, the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force located Diaz in Waterbury and arrested him on the outstanding Alabama warrant. He has been detained since his arrest.

On September 4, 2020, Diaz pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender.

This matter was investigated by the United States Marshal Service. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Chen.