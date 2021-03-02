Alabama Senate Approves Transgender Treatment Ban for Children

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Senate has approved a bill to make it a felony to treat transgender youth with puberty-blockers, hormone therapy or surgery.

Senators voted 23-4 to approve the bill sponsored by Sen. Shay Shelnutt (R-Trussville). The bill moves on to the Alabama House of Representatives.

Alabama is one of at least eight states where conservative lawmakers are pushing such measures, arguing such decisions should wait until adulthood.

Parents, trans youth and medical experts opposed to the bill argued it is dangerous. Opponents rallied today outside of the Alabama State House ahead of the vote.

