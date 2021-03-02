Final Preps Underway for Virtual Bridge Crossing Jubilee

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee is only days away — and organizers are in the final stages of preparation.

This year — events organized by Bridge Crossing Jubilee, Incorporated — will be virtual.

“All of the events are being converted into a virtual format. Because even if people are congregating outside in large numbers — it’s too dangerous for us to risk the possibility of spreading COVID.

Even the Jubilee Music Festival will be a virtual event featuring a host of musical performers.

“The headliner is going to be Musiq Soulchild and Regina Belle. But we also are featuring five local performances from local musicians here in Selma. So, a mixture of music from around the country as well as local hip hop and rap performers.

The switch to a virtual event was an effort to discourage huge crowds of people from descending on the city.

“Normally, coming up to Jubilee we would be getting our crossing guards and officers prepared and having the streets blocked off,” said Police Chief Kenta Fulford.

“But there will be no live events. There will be no live vendors — but just in case, we will have extra patrols during that time. But we are not looking for a large crowd. And we are encouraging everyone to please enjoy the Jubilee virtually this year.”

An event created for people to remember and learn from the past — while working towards the future.

The 2021 virtual Bridge Crossing Jubilee kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday.