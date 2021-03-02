Hatcher Wins Alabama Senate District 26 Special Election

by Alabama News Network Staff

Democrat Kirk Hatcher has won the special election for the Alabama Senate District 26 seat with 78% of the vote.

Republican candidate William Green received 22% of the votes cast Tuesday, according to the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.

The seat was left vacant after Sen. David Burkette resigned last year.

Alabama Senate District 26 covers more than 75% of Montgomery County, and the district has not had representation in the state house nearly halfway through the 2021 legislative session.

Hatcher is currently a state representative.

The election results are unofficial and will be certified.

According to the Alabama Secretary of State’s website, voter turnout was 6.71% of the 86,847 registered voters in the district.