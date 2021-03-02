Hyundai Collaborates with MPS for Virtual “Read Across America” Production

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) collaborated with Montgomery Public Schools (MPS) to present MPS students with a virtual version of the manufacturing plant’s annual Read Across America production.

HMMA Team Members took the stage for an afternoon of story-telling as they read the famous Dr. Seuss tales “Green Eggs and Ham” and “The Cat in the Hat.” To really bring the stories to life, team members dressed up as some of Seuss’ classic characters and acted out the scenes in the book. Due to COVID-19, team members were unable to perform for students in-person like they have in past years, so this year the performances were pre- recorded and made available to MPS online.

HMMA’s presentation was shared to all MPS elementary schools so teachers could include the video in their daily instruction during the schools’ celebration of Read Across America Week. Read Across America coincides with Dr. Seuss’ birthday, March 2.

“Read Across America is one of our favorite community projects to participate in each year, and the students always love our team members’ performance,” said Krista Hawkins, Assistant Manager of Community Relations – HMMA.

“We didn’t want the pandemic to keep us from sharing the joy of reading with Montgomery students this year, so we took the show virtual and brought it to students that way.”

Each year, students across the United States celebrate the joy of reading during the National Education Association’s Read Across America program. The nation-wide program focuses on motivating children to read while also commemorating the birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss. Participation in Read Across America is supported by HMMA’s community relations and diversity initiatives.