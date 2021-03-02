LGBTQ Supporters Protest Against Bills Involving Transgender Youth

by Kay McCabe

On Tuesday, LGBTQ Alabamians and supporters gathered outside the Alabama State House to protest the House Bill 1, Senate Bill 10, and House Bill 319, pertaining to transgender children and student athletes.

“Our hope is to come out here, be in their faces while they’re pulling into the parking lot,” said one protester, “so they know that we don’t want what they’re trying to do.”

The fight to have their voices heard was greater than just passing bills, some say it’s their lives on the line.

“These bills will increase suicide among the transgender communities,” said Travis Jackson, “and increase hate crimes towards the trans gender communities.”

As of Tuesday evening, lawmakers have voted (23-4) and passed Senate Bill 10, which criminalizes medical professionals performing gender-affirming care for transgender youth.