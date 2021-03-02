Man Killed in Confrontation with Alabama Police Identified

by Alabama News Network Staff

DORA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama police have identified a 27-year-old man who was shot to death during a confrontation with officers, one day after another man was killed by law enforcement in a separate shooting. The Walker County coroner says Roger Dale Gibson was pronounced dead Saturday at a hospital. The Dora police chief says officers responded to a neighborhood about 6 a.m. and two officers and the suspect were involved in a shooting. No additional information has been released. The officers were also injured, but their conditions haven’t been given. The shooting came hours after 26-year-old Frederick Earl Height II was fatally shot during a confrontation with a Walker County deputy.

